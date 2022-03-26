Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,239,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,935,896. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

