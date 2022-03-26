Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,155. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

