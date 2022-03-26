Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 335,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 34,205 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in General Mills by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.39. 4,047,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,553. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

