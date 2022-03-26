Michael Sileck Buys 10,000 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) Director Michael Sileck purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KODK opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $516.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 4.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

