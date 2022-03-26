Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.16. 3,232,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,997. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.