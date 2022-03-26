Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 27,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,774. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 290,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

