MileVerse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.03 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. MileVerse has a total market cap of $31.76 million and approximately $18.03 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MileVerse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.69 or 0.07035957 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,225.13 or 1.00031161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00044179 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,924,971,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MileVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MileVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.