Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. Mister Car Wash updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.470 EPS.

MCW stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

MCW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,896 shares of company stock valued at $463,919 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 610.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.