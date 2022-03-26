Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 232,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,304. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $635.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $232,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.