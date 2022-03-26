Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Trading 9.1% Higher

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 548,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 248,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a market cap of $32.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine, and consideration of services using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

