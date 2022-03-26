Mithril Price Up 8.8% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $35.55 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

