Mizuho Lowers Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $32.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TCOM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $42.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,563,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,999,000 after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

