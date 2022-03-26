MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.51) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.22) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GLE opened at GBX 590 ($7.77) on Wednesday. MJ Gleeson has a 1-year low of GBX 575.28 ($7.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($11.98). The stock has a market cap of £344.01 million and a PE ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 677.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 740.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

