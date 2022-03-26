Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

MODN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after buying an additional 1,067,495 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,646,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,316,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,543,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.81 million, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

