Mogo’s (MOGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Mogo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Mogo alerts:

MOGO opened at C$3.69 on Thursday. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$13.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.