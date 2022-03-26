MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, March 28th

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, March 28th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of MOGU stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. MOGU has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.83.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 137.53%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MOGU by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MOGU by 142.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MOGU during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MOGU during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

