MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, March 28th

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, March 28th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of MOGU stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. MOGU has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.83.
MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 137.53%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter.
MOGU Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.
