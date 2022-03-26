Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TAP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 727,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,926. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

