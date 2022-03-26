Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $72.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $61.52. 6,223,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,392,800. The company has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

