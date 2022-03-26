Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYSE:MNR opened at $20.98 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,493,000 after purchasing an additional 623,506 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,588,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

