Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

MNPR stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

