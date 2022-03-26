Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 2,325 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

NYSE:DIS opened at $139.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.