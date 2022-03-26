Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 6.3% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $18,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,129,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVR traded down $71.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4,668.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,331. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,518.32 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,017.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,186.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

