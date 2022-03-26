Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 194.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $14.30 on Friday, hitting $406.04. 700,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $379.18 and a 200 day moving average of $457.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $3,337,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,362 shares of company stock worth $75,246,152 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

