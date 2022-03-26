Morgan Stanley Increases LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $16.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $71,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

