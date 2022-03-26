Morgan Stanley Increases Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $70.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Get Spire alerts:

SR opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.38. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spire will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Spire by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.