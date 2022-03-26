Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.18) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.72) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.93) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.03) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,730.27 ($22.78).

Shares of LON PRU traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,065.50 ($14.03). 4,462,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,384,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 976 ($12.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,566 ($20.62). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,161.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,314.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.12.

In other news, insider Amy Yip purchased 7,291 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($13.01) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($94,832.91).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

