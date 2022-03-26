Morgan Stanley Trims Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Target Price to $104.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.11.

PM stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

