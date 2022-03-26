MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($136.26) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.14 ($60.60).

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €25.59 ($28.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a 52 week high of €80.14 ($88.07). The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.55.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

