Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,669,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $279.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.