Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 241 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 82,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average of $129.81.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

