Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $716,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.38. 7,908,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,914,600. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

