Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,780,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAS traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,861. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $155.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.08.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

