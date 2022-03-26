Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,451 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after buying an additional 793,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,731,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 230,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,688,321 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16.

