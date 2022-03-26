Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.40. 479,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,093. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $184.51 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

