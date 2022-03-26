Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI opened at $232.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $184.51 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.