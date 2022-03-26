Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Movado Group stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $38.07. 181,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,446. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

In other news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $212,451.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 7,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $335,913.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 34,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

