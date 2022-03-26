mStable USD 1-Day Volume Tops $207,560.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.25 million and approximately $207,560.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,284.95 or 1.00042803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00064818 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00022596 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012920 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

