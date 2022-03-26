Multiplier (BMXX) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Multiplier has a market cap of $13,207.42 and $92.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.50 or 0.07010235 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.16 or 1.00037733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043550 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.