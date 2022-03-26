National Bank Financial Comments on Corus Entertainment’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment ( TSE:CJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$463.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$452.10 million.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

