National Bank Financial Comments on Corus Entertainment’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91.
Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.