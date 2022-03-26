National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 169.70%.

In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in National Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,046,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in National Instruments by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,925,000 after buying an additional 190,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

