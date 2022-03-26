NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 315 ($4.15) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.82) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 268,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWG opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

