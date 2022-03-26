Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. Neogen has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Neogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Neogen by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Neogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

