New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

