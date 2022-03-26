New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.29.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in New Gold by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

