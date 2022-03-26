New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in New Relic by 94,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New Relic by 14.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 36.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

