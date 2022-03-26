New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 109 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Generac worth $23,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 1,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $312.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

