New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 146 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $24,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL opened at $429.52 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.46 and a 200-day moving average of $482.99.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.46.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

