New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,179 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,179 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $25,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 87.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of CRL opened at $279.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.69 and its 200-day moving average is $360.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.