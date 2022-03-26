New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,055 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of PulteGroup worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154,608 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $50,294,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $32,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 84.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after buying an additional 684,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE PHM opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.