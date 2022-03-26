New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.19. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 11,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$3.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

