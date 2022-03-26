New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.19. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 11,100 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of C$3.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.
New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)
See Also
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.